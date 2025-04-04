Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 4 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka, Buddhananda, the Buddhist monk who speaks Sanskrit, Prakrit, and Pali, spoke about the cultural and historical ties between India and Sri Lanka and highlighted the relationship between the two nations.

While speaking with ANI in Sanskrit, Buddhananda said, "India and Sri Lanka have had close relations for a long time. Sri Lanka went through a difficult period, and the Indian government helped us."

Buddhananda also spoke about the efforts to promote Buddhism, including the development of an ndian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) centre in Sri Lanka.

He added, "I went to India some time ago. PM Narendra Modi is going to do some marvelous projects to develop Buddhism. He is trying to develop Buddhism in India... An ICCR centre is being developed in Sri Lanka."

On the cultural connection between India and Sri Lanka, Buddhananda said, "Sanskrit, Magadhi, and Prakrit languages are native to India and very important over there... Our language, Sinhala, has derived many words from Sanskrit, more than 70%, and also from Magadhi and English."

Earlier on Thursday, in a post on X about his upcoming visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi wrote, "My visit to Sri Lanka will take place from the 4th till the 6th. This visit comes after the successful visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India. We will review the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka friendship and discuss newer avenues of cooperation. I look forward to the various meetings there."

Notably, at the invitation of the Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, PM Modi is visiting Bangkok, Thailand from April 3 - 4 to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to be held on April 4, hosted by Thailand, the current BIMSTEC Chair. This will be the Prime Minister's third visit to Thailand.

From Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka on a State Visit from April 4-6, at the invitation of the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka. (ANI)

