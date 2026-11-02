"Building trust requires mutual action": Iran urges Gulf neighbours to stop hosting US military attacks

Tehran [Iran], November 2 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei responded to criticism from an advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates regarding eroded trust between Tehran and its Gulf neighbours, placing the responsibility on regional nations that allow their territories to be used for aggressive military actions.

Reacting to statements claiming that trust in Iran had been destroyed, Baghaei maintained that Tehran has not engaged in tactics aimed at damaging diplomatic confidence in the region.

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"Iran did not destroy or distort trust," Baghaei stated during a press briefing. "It is not a tactic to do so, and of course they can take a tactic, provided that they decide to abandon the wrong approaches of the past."

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Addressing the broader context of recent regional strikes, Baghaei directly connected the ongoing friction over the past eight months to Gulf states permitting US military forces to operate from their soil. He emphasised that Iran retains the right to defend its sovereign territory against actions launched from neighbouring states.

"Iran cannot remain silent and not respond to the use of the territory of some countries in the region to attack and encroach on national sovereignty and its people," Baghaei stated.

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"What happened in these 8 months was the result of the excessive trust and reliance of some countries in the region on the US military presence in their territory," Baghaei said. "Unfortunately, some of these countries not only did not prevent the US from using its capabilities to attack Iran, but also encouraged it."

Despite the firm stance on sovereignty and military bases, Baghaei reiterated that Tehran's overarching policy toward neighbouring Gulf states remains rooted in peaceful coexistence and mutual security building, demanding an end to hostility and shared responsibility.

"Building trust requires mutual action and mobilisation," Baghaei emphasised. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated that this is our honest and principled position that we have no enmity with any country in the region. We believe that in order to create sustainable security, the countries in the region must cooperate and build trust with each other."

"At the same time, the Iranians' reasonable expectation is that regional countries will not allow their territory and facilities to be misused to attack a large neighbouring country," he added.

Furthermore, Baghaei addressed the apparent contradictions in US rhetoric during a weekly press briefing, warning that Tehran will not fall victim to "deception operations" while confirming that Iran remains fully prepared for any eventuality as economic and security conflicts continue.

Addressing mixed messages coming from Washington, where hardline rhetoric from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio contrasts with softer diplomatic correspondence from Vice President JD Vance, Baghaei asserted that Iran approaches the entire process with extreme caution based on past experiences.

"Every operation, assuming it is a deception, which is not unlikely from this group, has two sides: one is the deceiver and the other the deceived. Therefore, let us not be deceived and we will not be deceived. This is not our first experience in interacting with the American parties," he added.

Baghaei referenced historical military actions, recalling that previous American administrations signalled ongoing diplomatic channels right up until launching strikes, "We have certainly not forgotten that just half an hour before their military aggression on June 13 [1404], the US President tweeted and announced that negotiations with the Iranians were still ongoing. We are aware of what has happened in these two years and also the experience of 2015 and 2018, and we are taking all these matters into account," he said.

Analysing the mixed signals emanating from the US ruling structure, Baghaei argued that conflicting statements stem from domestic dissatisfaction with foreign policy decisions tied to Israel.

"The fact that there may be different voices at the level of the American ruling body, voices that may sometimes reflect the public demand of the American people to adopt an independent approach to developments in the Middle East, is an issue that we cannot hide. The American society is tired and angry with the Zionist regime's anglophone behaviour towards the United States. We see this both in polls and in the demonstrations that are taking place in the United States," he stated.

He further charged that elements within the US government recognise that American interests are being compromised for Israeli strategic ambitions, stating, "Therefore, it is not far-fetched that some people in the American ruling class have come to the conclusion, even if they do not express it or sometimes express it, that America is dedicating its credibility, wealth and position to a party that thinks of nothing else but permanent war in our region."

He said that the contradictory stances from Washington create a sense of dilemma for Iran amid the negotiations, asking whether the decisions are being taken from Tel Aviv.

"The Zionist regime has proven that its existence is dependent on and conditioned on the continuation of war and bloodshed in the region. With this said, we can consider different points of view; but I emphasise that for us the performance of the American government is important."

"These contradictory positions are both a sign of confusion among themselves and also make the international community puzzled as to who is really the main party in the system of governance and decision-making in the United States and who should be talked to in the United States? Do all roads ultimately end in Tel Aviv? This is an issue that America must decide on as soon as possible to maintain its credibility and standing," he added.

Responding to concerns over escalating verbal exchanges and the potential for open conflict, Baghaei stressed that Iran already considers itself in an active state of war due to ongoing economic measures and military threats.

"The war is underway right now, as we speak. The economic blockade of Iran and the threat against Iran are part of the war that has existed for these eight months," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson asserted.

He affirmed Tehran’s readiness to defend its sovereignty regardless of whether diplomatic tracks remain open or stall, "We must be prepared for any eventuality, because the discussion is about defending the homeland, defending the territorial integrity and dignity of a civilised country that is several thousand years old. Therefore, we must be prepared for all scenarios in any situation, whether when our friends are discussing diplomatic processes with mediators or in situations where diplomacy is not ongoing," he added.

This comes as The Wall Street Journal reported that an American delegation is expected to join Iranian officials for talks in Doha; he said that Qatar has proposed to reduce the implementation period of Iran’s plan to open the strategic waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, to two days as compared to five. (ANI)

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