Bulgarians head to polls to elect new parliament

Sofia [Bulgaria], April 19 (ANI/WAM): Bulgarian voters headed to polling stations today, Sunday, to elect a new parliament in an early vote, with opinion polls indicating that the new Progressive Bulgaria alliance led by former president Rumen Radev is in the lead.

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Radev is seen as close to Russia, and his alliance is polling up to 34 per cent of the vote, but remains far from securing a majority, making coalition talks and potential deadlock likely.

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Radev resigned from the presidency in January to participate in the early elections and sought during the campaign to present himself as a fighter against corruption.

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The election is the eighth parliamentary vote in just five years, following mass protests against corruption and the resignation of a pro-Western coalition government led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov last December.

The conservative GERB-SDS alliance, which governed until then, is currently expected to become the second-largest political force with around 20 per cent, according to projections.

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At least five parties are expected to enter the new parliament in Sofia following the vote, which is based on a proportional representation system.

The caretaker government has activated systems provided by the European Union to combat disinformation and foreign interference in the elections. (ANI/WAM)

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