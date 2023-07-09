Bullied Indian-origin employee wins £2.3 million Royal Mail compensation in UK

PTI

London, July 8

In what is believed to be one of the largest compensation settlements for the UK's Royal Mail, an Indian-origin employee has been awarded more than 2.3 million pounds after her bullying claim was upheld.

Kam Jhuti had claimed before an employment tribunal dating back nearly eight years that she had been intimidated and harassed by her boss after she raised concerns that a colleague had secured their bonus illegitimately.

The tribunal went on to find that there had been a “catastrophic” impact on her over her boss' treatment of her, a daily reports.

“The tribunal makes a total award of GBP 2,365,614.13, payable by the respondent to the claimant,” reads an official remedy decision added to the long-running case this week.

“Payment of the award is stayed pending the outcome of the respondent's (Royal Mail) appeal against the tribunal's original judgment on remedies which was sent to the parties on October 3, 2022. Both parties have the liberty to apply to lift this stay,” it reads. “Of that total award, the respondent (Royal Mail) will, however, make payment of the sum of 250,000 pounds gross to the claimant; the stay does not, therefore, apply in relation to this sum. The parties agreed that the respondent will pay this sum to the claimant within 14 days of the date of this hearing,” it adds.

Earlier, the tribunal had concluded that the postal service had been “high-handed, malicious, insulting and oppressive” in how it had conducted the case. A 2019 Supreme Court hearing was told that Jhuti started work as a 50,000 pounds per year media specialist at the Royal Mail's MarketReach unit based in London in September 2013.