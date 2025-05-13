DT
Buoyed by truce, indices record biggest-ever gain

Buoyed by truce, indices record biggest-ever gain

Sensex up 2,975 pts, Nifty ends at 24,924
PTI
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:39 AM May 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their biggest single-day gains in absolute terms on Monday, skyrocketing nearly 4 per cent, after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions and US and China announced a deal to lower tariffs significantly.

After opening on a high note, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 2,975.43 points or 3.74 per cent to settle at a more than seven-month high of 82,429.90. During the day, it rallied 3,041.5 points or 3.82 per cent to a high of 82,495.97.

The 50-issue Nifty of NSE skyrocketed 916.70 points or 3.82 per cent to close at 24,924.70. In intra-day trade, the barometer zoomed 936.8 points or 3.90 per cent to 24,944.80.

Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest single-day gains in absolute terms on across the board buying led by IT, metal, realty and tech shares. Sensex had previously posted its biggest single-day gain of 2,507.45 points and Nifty by 733.20 points on June 3, 2024.

Following the sharp rally, Dalal Street investors became richer by Rs 16.15 lakh crore on Monday as markets. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 16,15,275.19 crore to Rs 4,32,56,125.65 crore ($5.05 trillion) in a single day.

Stock markets welcomed the understanding reached between India and Pakistan on Saturday to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

