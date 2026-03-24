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Home / World / Bureaucratic gridlock derails cotton reform as key merger stalls in Pakistan

Bureaucratic gridlock derails cotton reform as key merger stalls in Pakistan

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ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): Pakistan's efforts to revive its declining cotton sector have hit another setback as the proposed merger between the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) remains stuck in bureaucratic limbo, despite receiving legal clearance earlier this month, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, the Ministry of Law cleared the merger draft on March 4 and directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to move the summary forward for approval. However, officials have yet to act, leaving the process stalled without explanation and raising concerns among stakeholders about governance inefficiencies.

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The merger, first approved in principle by the federal cabinet and Establishment Division in January 2025 with a June deadline, was designed to consolidate cotton research and improve productivity. Yet, more than a year later, the absence of formal notification has exposed persistent administrative inertia.

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Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, President of Kisan Ittehad Pakistan, criticised the delay, blaming the bureaucracy for prioritising perks over research funding. He pointed out that while resources are available for administrative expenses, the scientific community continues to face neglect.

Financial disputes have further complicated the issue. The PCCC has historically depended on a cess collected from the textile sector, but research activities suffered a major blow after the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) stopped payments in 2014.

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Experts argue that the industry is unwilling to fully fund research while still seeking control over institutional decisions, as highlighted by Dawn.

Muhammad Asif, Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University, stated that Aptma appears reluctant to bear administrative costs despite its interest in governance. Meanwhile, textile representatives have raised concerns about past misuse of funds, claiming that only a small portion of cess collections was spent on research.

Despite directives from Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to accelerate the process, there has been no visible progress, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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