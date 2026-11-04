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Home / World / Burglars targeting South Asian families in London jailed after UK police probe travel data

Burglars targeting South Asian families in London jailed after UK police probe travel data

Through CCTV enquiries, forensic evidence and analysis of mobile phone and Oyster Card, officers linked the pair to several other burglaries

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PTI
London, Updated At : 03:41 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Met Police said its detectives launched their investigation following a burglary in Ruislip, west London, in February. Pic: iStock
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Two prolific burglars who deliberately targeted homes belonging to South Asian families in west London, expecting to find high-value jewellery and valuables, have been jailed for a total of five years and six months.

The UK's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Tuesday that its detectives used travel data to link 26-year-old Clirim Ferizi and 40-year-old Oresti Saliaj to a series of London burglaries in which more than 8,000 pounds worth of items were stolen.

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Saliaj was sentenced to three years and six months' imprisonment previously, while Ferizi was recently sentenced to two years' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court in London.

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"These offenders deliberately targeted families in their own homes, causing emotional distress and fear to their victims," said Detective Sergeant Ross Smith.

"This investigation brought together a range of evidence, including Oyster card [travel] data, which strengthened the case and helped build a strong evidential picture, placing both offenders at the scene of each burglary. "We know burglary has a lasting impact on victims, and we're committed to pursuing offenders and bringing them to justice. Our approach is working, with burglary down by 6 per cent across London over the last year, demonstrating the impact of increased patrols and targeted action," he said.

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The Met Police said its detectives launched their investigation following a burglary in Ruislip, west London, in February. Through extensive CCTV enquiries, forensic evidence, and analysis of mobile phone and Oyster Card used for travel on London's public transport network, officers linked the pair to several other burglaries.

"The investigation found they had deliberately targeted homes belonging to South Asian families, believing they would find high-value jewellery and valuables. Items stolen by the pair include a Rolex watch worth 7,000 pounds, gold earrings worth 1,500 pounds, and an antique gold and diamond ring worth 1,200 pounds," the police said.

After the extensive investigation, Ferizi and Saliaj were arrested on March 23 for burglary offences, and the former was further arrested for possession of class A banned drugs.

Following their arrest, officers carried out a search and found their Oyster cards. Analysis of the travel cards provided a digital record of timestamps detailing the pair's movements during and after each burglary, while also corroborating CCTV evidence.

Further analysis of Ferizi's debit card showed he had used it to top up his Oyster card at Ruislip station, providing further evidence that both offenders were in the area at the time of the burglary, the police said.

The Met Police also detailed some of its earlier investigations involving burglaries in Hayes, west London, targeting South Asian households over an eight-day period in January. Hetaj Dionis, 35, and Arben Cuka, 31, were linked to the offences using doorbell footage, CCTV, phone data and travel records.

Both men were sentenced to a combined total of 5 years' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court in April.

"In a separate Flying Squad investigation, Patrick Doherty, 24, of Ferry Lane, Haringey, was identified as a member of an organised crime group that targeted South Asian households across London and the surrounding counties over several months," the Met Police said.

"Flying Squad officers analysed witness statements, CCTV footage and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) data, which linked Doherty to each address at the time of the burglaries. Following a surveillance operation, officers arrested the group within minutes of them breaking into a home in south-west London," it stated.

Doherty was arrested last year and charged with multiple burglary offences. He was later sentenced to three years and nine months' imprisonment at Kingston Crown Court in June.

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