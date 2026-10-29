Burnham vows ‘strongest’ India-UK ties

Andy Burnham marked his first Diwali as British Prime Minister with a commitment to build the “strongest possible” links with India, as he hailed the wide-ranging contributions of the British Indian communities to the country.

Addressing the annual celebration of the festival of lights at 10 Downing Street here on Tuesday evening, Burnham said he hoped that the Labour government led by him would help bring light and hope for people in the spirit of Diwali.

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After the lighting of ceremonial lamps and a rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa by young devotees, to which Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel were seen clapping along, the British PM committed to keeping the proverbial flame of harmony burning stronger.