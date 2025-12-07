DT
Bus crash kills 14, injures 34 in Algeria

Bus crash kills 14, injures 34 in Algeria

ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Algiers [Algeria], December 7 (ANI/WAM): Fourteen people were killed, and 34 were injured when a passenger bus overturned on a national highway in southern Algeria.

The Civil Protection Service said the vehicle flipped onto its roof while travelling on the route linking Bechar and Tindouf.

Rescue crews treated the wounded at the scene before transferring several in critical condition to a nearby hospital. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

