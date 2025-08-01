DT
Business briefs: Maruti Q1 profit rises marginally to Rs 3,792 cr

Business briefs: Maruti Q1 profit rises marginally to Rs 3,792 cr

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:23 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India posted a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,792 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The country’s largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,760 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal year.

‘India becomes 3rd largest solar energy generator’

New Delhi: India has outpaced Japan to become the third largest country to generate solar energy. This was stated by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.

