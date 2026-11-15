BWF organiser highlights continued enforced disappearances in Balochistan, demands accountability

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): Four years after Salman Baloch was allegedly forcibly disappeared from Quetta on November 13, 2022, his whereabouts remain unknown, with his family continuing to demand answers and his safe return.

In a post on X, Shalee Baloch, Organiser of the Baloch Women Forum, highlighted the prolonged suffering of Salman’s family, particularly his sister, who continues to endure the pain of his absence without knowing his fate or well-being.

According to her post, the family has spent the past four years approaching different authorities and raising the issue at various forums, but has allegedly faced continued state repression, intimidation and persecution for demanding his return.

Shalee Baloch said that the suffering of the family has continued beyond Salman’s disappearance, with its members allegedly facing persecution for refusing to remain silent and continuing to seek answers about their loved one.

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Describing four years of enforced disappearance and what she termed state-imposed suffering as unacceptable, she called on the authorities to disclose Salman Baloch’s whereabouts, ensure his immediate release and end the alleged persecution of his family for demanding his return.

She further stressed that the family’s demand for his safe recovery would not be silenced, calling for accountability over his prolonged disappearance and the suffering endured by his relatives.

The post renews concerns over the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and highlights the continuing demands of affected families for information about their missing relatives, justice and accountability.

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Pakistan continues to face serious allegations over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, particularly in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly raised concerns about missing activists, students and political workers allegedly taken by security agencies without legal process.

Families of missing persons often stage protests demanding information about their loved ones. Rights organisations claim many victims are later found dead, while authorities deny involvement.

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The issue has triggered international concern, with calls for transparent investigations, accountability and protection of human rights in the affected regions. (ANI)

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