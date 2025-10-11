BYC accuses Pakistan of using courts as tool of repression in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI) The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistani authorities of deliberately extending the illegal detention of its key leaders through systematic legal delays and denial of justice, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the organisation stated that its central organisers, Dr Mahrang Baloch, Beebarg Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah Jee, Beebow Baloch, and Gul Zadi Baloch, remain imprisoned under extended judicial remand after an already lengthy period of physical detention. Despite several court orders, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has yet to file a formal charge sheet, which the BYC described as a deliberate tactic to prolong their custody indefinitely.

The BYC alleged that repeated court extensions reflect a "coordinated effort" between judicial and security institutions to deny the detainees their constitutional rights. The group also criticised the authorities' recent decision to shift upcoming court hearings to Quetta's Hudda Jail instead of holding them in an open court. The BYC condemned this move as a "serious violation of fundamental rights" and a breach of both domestic and international legal norms.

The organisation further voiced grave concern over the health condition of detained social activist Beebarg Baloch, who is reportedly suffering from a blocked urinary tract requiring urgent medical attention. Prison officials have allegedly refused to provide him adequate treatment, a stance the BYC described as "cruel, inhumane, and contrary to international humanitarian standards," as cited by The Balochistan Post.

In its appeal, the BYC urged the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and global civil society groups to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable for what it termed "unlawful detention and systematic rights violations." The statement emphasised that the ongoing suppression of peaceful Baloch voices reflects Islamabad's deepening crackdown on dissent and disregard for due process, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

