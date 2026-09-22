DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / BYC accuses Pakistan of using courts to silence Baloch voices

BYC accuses Pakistan of using courts to silence Baloch voices

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:32 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Quetta [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has criticised the life sentence awarded to its member Gullzadi Baloch and called for an independent review of the verdict and trial proceedings, according to a post shared by the organisation on X.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the BYC said that Additional Sessions Judge-I Qadir Shah Bukhari handed down the sentence in Case No. 15/22.

Advertisement

The organisation alleged that concerns had been raised earlier regarding the conduct of the proceedings and claimed that the judge had indicated he was under pressure and might be required to award a life sentence or death penalty before the conclusion of the trial.

Advertisement

According to the BYC, such remarks raised questions about judicial independence and the principle of presumption of innocence. The group said the verdict confirmed concerns it had previously expressed regarding the case.

The committee also alleged procedural irregularities during the trial. The BYC claimed that on September 7, the court proceeded with the hearing despite a lawyers' strike and the absence of defence counsel.

Advertisement

According to the organisation's post on X, a witness was cross-examined without defence representation, a move it said was inconsistent with fair-trial guarantees under Pakistan's Constitution and international legal standards.

The BYC further stated in its post on X that Gullzadi Baloch's conviction was the third life sentence handed down to members of its leadership in the past three months.

It cited the earlier convictions of Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shahji and alleged that the cases reflected a broader pattern targeting the organisation's leadership.

Rejecting the verdict, the BYC called on appellate courts and constitutional authorities to review the life sentence, examine the conduct of the proceedings, and ensure due process, according to a post shared by the organisation on X. The BYC also said it would continue its advocacy on issues including enforced disappearances and Baloch rights, the post said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts