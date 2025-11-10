BYC accuses Pakistan of waging a legal war to crush Baloch dissent

Balochistan [Pakistan] November 10 (ANI) The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has launched a strong condemnation of Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and judiciary, accusing both institutions of manipulating legal processes to silence Baloch dissent. The group claimed that the state is using "law as a weapon" against its detained leadership in a campaign of political repression, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC said that during a recent jail trial, the CTD again failed to present the full set of challans required in the ongoing case. The organisation alleged that the department has repeatedly stalled proceedings since the arrests of its senior figures, while the judiciary has shown "wilful leniency" toward these delays.

The BYC accused the court of rushing to frame charges on incomplete documents, an act the group said "blatantly violates judicial procedure." The organisation maintained that the case should be halted until the CTD submits all necessary challans.

The BYC further claimed that more than 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against its leaders, many of which it described as "baseless and politically motivated." The group alleged that even during hearings, new FIRs are being introduced despite earlier judicial instructions to consolidate all cases at once. "This selective application of law exposes the state's bias and erodes the credibility of the courts."

Highlighting the inconsistency between courts, the BYC pointed out that while the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Khuzdar granted bail to its leaders in four cases, the Quetta ATC continues to extend hearings indefinitely. The group asserted that "the judiciary has become paralysed, serving as a tool of power rather than justice," as cited by The Balochistan Post.

During the same hearing, BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch reportedly questioned whether freedom of speech truly exists in Pakistan. Though the presiding judge affirmed it as a constitutional right, the BYC argued that "in practice, it remains non-existent," as their leaders are being prosecuted for their public speeches.

The BYC urged domestic and international human rights organisations to intervene against Pakistan's alleged misuse of anti-terror laws to suppress Baloch activism and to ensure the immediate release of its detained leaders, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

