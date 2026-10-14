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Home / World / BYC accuses Pakistani security forces of two civilian killings, raises alarm over extrajudicial executions

BYC accuses Pakistani security forces of two civilian killings, raises alarm over extrajudicial executions

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ANI
Updated At : 01:35 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 14 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported two separate killings of Baloch civilians, accusing Pakistani security personnel of involvement in incidents that have intensified concerns over enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions and civilian safety in Balochistan. One victim had remained missing for more than nine months before his body was recovered, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Muhammad Iqbal, a 28-year-old labourer from Barkhan, was allegedly killed in a staged encounter after being forcibly disappeared in December 2025. The organisation said Military Intelligence personnel took Iqbal from outside the Sessions Court in Rakhni around noon on December 26.

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His body was reportedly discovered in Barkhan on October 10, 2026, nine months and 14 days after his disappearance. The BYC alleged that his killing was presented as an encounter, raising fresh questions about the fate of missing persons and accountability for alleged abuses by security agencies.

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The committee said Iqbal's family had spent months hoping for his safe return but ultimately received his body instead. It urged national and international human rights organisations to intervene over what it described as a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances followed by killings and extrajudicial executions.

In a separate incident, Balakh Sher, a 28-year-old driver from Loti in Dera Bugti, was allegedly shot dead by Coast Guard personnel in Winder on October 11.

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The BYC said Sher was a civilian whose killing demanded an independent investigation. The committee questioned the circumstances surrounding the shooting and called for a transparent, impartial inquiry, alongside accountability for those found responsible, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

It also appealed to the United Nations and international human rights bodies to take urgent notice of the incident. The allegations come against the backdrop of broader concerns documented by the BYC. Its report covering January to June 2026 recorded 150 civilian deaths, including 15 minors, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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