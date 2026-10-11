BYC alleges 28-year-old Baloch man was tortured, killed after disappearance

Washuk [Balochistan], October 11 ( ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has alleged that 28-year-old Shukrullah Baloch was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security personnel and subsequently extrajudicially killed in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, Shukrullah, son of Abdul Nabi and a resident of Kappar in Washuk district, was allegedly taken by Pakistani Army personnel from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road in Paatk on September 7, 2026.

Advertisement

The committee alleged that Shukrullah remained in detention for ten days and was killed on September 17. His body, reportedly bearing visible signs of torture, was subsequently found alongside the CPEC road in Paatk, Washuk.

Advertisement

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee described Shukrullah as an ordinary young man who worked to support his family and meet its daily expenses. The organisation alleged that personnel of the Pakistani Army, reportedly belonging to the Frontier Corps (FC), were responsible for his disappearance, detention and killing.

The committee said his disappearance caused severe distress to his family, particularly his mother, sisters and brothers, who waited for his safe return without knowing his whereabouts. According to the organisation, the discovery of his body shattered the family's hopes of seeing him return home alive.

Advertisement

In its statement, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee appealed to international human rights organisations to take note of alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. It urged Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the United Nations and the European Union to press for accountability and protection for civilians in the region.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee also called on independent journalists and human rights organisations to monitor such cases and document allegations of abuses against Baloch civilians.

The allegations highlight continuing concerns raised by Baloch rights groups over enforced disappearances, custodial deaths and the treatment of civilians in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)