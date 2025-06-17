DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / BYC alleges custodial death, extrajudicial killing by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

BYC alleges custodial death, extrajudicial killing by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 17 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has announced that Salam Haider has died while in the custody of Pakistani forces.

Advertisement

In a post shared by BYC on X, they reported that Salam Haider, a young man from Ghatti Dhoor in Gwadar, who originally hailed from Kumbail Dasht in Kech District, was tortured to death during illegal detention after being forcibly taken by the Pakistani military.

"On the night of 12 June 2025, around 11:00 PM, Pakistani forces raided Salam's home and enforcedly disappeared him. He was subjected to severe physical torture during detention. On 15 June, his lifeless and mutilated body was returned to his family," stated BYC's post shared on X.

Advertisement

"Eyewitnesses reported that during the raid, security personnel looted valuables including mobile phones, cash, and gold jewellery. Following Salam's custodial killing by Pakistani forces, his family faced further violence and coercion. Pakistani forces ordered the family to bury his body without religious or cultural rites. When Salam's sister resisted, she was brutally assaulted by security personnel, sustaining injuries that required hospitalisation. His mother and sister were denied the chance to even view his body one last time", BYC post stated.

According to a post shared by BYC on X, Saud Nichari was reported to have been killed by the Frontier Corps during a military operation in Mangochar.

Advertisement

Saud Nichari, the son of Noor Muhammad and a resident of Chotaank, Mangochar, was reportedly killed without a trial by members of the Frontier Corps (FC) during a military raid on June 13. He was shot in his orchard while the FC carried out an aggressive search operation that instilled fear in the local community, as stated in BYC's post.

"Saud was also previously forcibly disappeared in 2015 and later released. Since then, he has lived under constant fear and surveillance. His brother, Kafayatullah Nichari, remains enforced and disappeared after being abducted by Pakistani forces, highlighting the repeated targeting of the same family", BYC post reported.

BYC emphasised that the murders are indicative of an increasing trend of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and extensive oppression conducted by Pakistani security forces throughout Balochistan.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts