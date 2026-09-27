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Home / World / BYC alleges Pakistani drone strike killed four in Balochistan

BYC alleges Pakistani drone strike killed four in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Kech [Balochistan], September 27 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has alleged that Pakistani security forces carried out a drone strike in the Balicha area of Tump in Balochistan’s Kech district, killing four young men, including Zubair, son of Nawab.

According to the BYC, the incident took place on Friday in the Luthum area of Balicha, where the men had reportedly gone for a picnic. The committee alleged that Zubair was a border labourer and had informed Pakistani forces about the group’s plans before they travelled to the area.

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“Zubair, son of Nawab, from Balicha, Tump, was a border laborer whose only crime was seeking a few hours of peace,” the BYC said in a post on X.

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The committee further alleged that Zubair and the others were killed despite having followed what it described as military protocols regarding notification of their location.

The reported strike has also been covered by The Balochistan Post, which said six residents of Balicha had travelled to the nearby mountains and that four were killed while two others were injured. The deceased were identified as Yasir, Zubair, Sameer and Deedag, with three of them reportedly cousins.

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The Pakistani authorities, however, have described those killed as suspected militants.

The BYC questioned the military’s account and called for the incident to be viewed in the broader context of alleged violence against Baloch civilians.

“Repeat this pattern once, and it is a tragedy,” the committee said, alleging that repeated incidents indicated a broader pattern rather than an isolated error.

The committee also accused Pakistani forces of using information provided by civilians about their whereabouts against them. It alleged that the incident raised questions about claims of precision in military operations in Balochistan.

The BYC further alleged that families of the victims had been left to mourn the loss of their sons and called on the international community to take note of what it described as a sustained campaign against the Baloch population.

The committee called for an independent investigation into the reported killings and urged international human rights organisations, the United Nations and civil society groups to examine allegations surrounding Pakistani airstrikes in Balochistan.

The incident comes amid continuing reports of clashes, military operations and allegations of civilian casualties in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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