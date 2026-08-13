BYC alleges two forcibly disappeared Baloch youth killed in staged encounter in Panjgur

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 13 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised serious concerns over the alleged killing of two forcibly disappeared Baloch youths in a staged encounter in the Chedgi area of Panjgur, Balochistan, claiming the incidents reflect a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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According to the report, the two youths have been identified as Shoaib, son of Muhammad Ayub, and 23-year-old Peerjan Baloch, son of Kachkol. The BYC alleged that both men had previously been forcibly disappeared before their families were informed that they had been killed in an alleged encounter in Chedgi on August 10, 2026.

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Shoaib, a resident of Panjgur and a shopkeeper by profession, was allegedly forcibly disappeared on February 8, 2023. His family waited for more than three years, hoping for his return. However, on August 10, they were reportedly informed that Shoaib had been killed during an alleged staged encounter in Chedgi.

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Similarly, Peerjan Baloch, a resident of the Rahi Nagor area of Panjgur, was allegedly taken away by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at around 3 pm on June 9, 2026. According to the BYC, no alleged offence was communicated to his family at the time of his arrest, nor was any warrant or FIR presented.

Peerjan's family reportedly waited for 66 days for his return before being informed on August 10 that he had also been killed in an alleged encounter in Chedgi. The BYC said the family had continued to hope that the 23-year-old driver would return safely, but ultimately received his body.

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The report further cited the BYC as expressing concern over the alleged killing of five young Baloch men in Chedgi, Panjgur, with their bodies reportedly transferred to a hospital by Pakistani forces.

The organisation alleged that enforced disappearances, unlawful detentions, torture, targeted killings, extrajudicial killings, and staged encounters continue to be reported from Balochistan, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among Baloch families.

According to the BYC, the cases of Shoaib and Peerjan go beyond the loss suffered by two individual families and point to what it describes as a broader human rights crisis in Balochistan. The organisation said families of missing persons continue to live for years with uncertainty, while mothers and parents wait for information about their loved ones.

The BYC said that receiving the bodies of family members after prolonged periods of enforced disappearance causes irreversible trauma and leaves families with unanswered questions about what happened to their loved ones.

The organisation has called on national and international human rights organisations to initiate independent, transparent and impartial investigations into allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, targeted killings and staged encounters in Balochistan.

It also called for those found responsible to be identified and held accountable under the law, while urging authorities to ensure justice for the affected families.

The BYC further stressed the need for systematic and independent documentation of the human rights situation in Balochistan, saying that even a comprehensive review of incidents over a single month could help establish the scale of alleged enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and staged encounters.

According to the organisation, Shoaib's more than three-year disappearance and Peerjan's 66-day disappearance ultimately ended with their bodies being returned to their families.

The BYC appealed to the international community and human rights organisations to take immediate and effective steps to protect the lives, property, and fundamental human rights of civilians in Balochistan. (ANI)

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