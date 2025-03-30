BYC condemns abduction, torture of children in Balochistan amid protest

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemns the alarming actions in Kohlu, Balochistan, where the Pakistani military and law enforcement have been implicated in the illegal abduction, detention, and torture of children.

These abuses occurred after a protest against the violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in Quetta.

The protests were sparked by the unlawful arrest of Mahrang Baloch and other members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

In a post on X, BYC stated," Following the protest, the Levies force illegally abducted a youth Abdullah Baloch and tortured him severely which led to his death. Before death, when he was being taken to hospital, Abdullah named the culprits - Levies soldiers directly taking orders from Deputy Commissioner Kohlu. The family then took the dead body of Abdullah and staged a sit-in protest, demanding an inquiry and FIR against the culprits. However, the administration ignored their plea and refused to engage in negotiations."

BYC further lamented that the next day, children in the area took to the streets in solidarity, demanding the release of Mahrang Baloch and others. During the protest, the children defaced a military statue in front of a Frontier Corps (FC) camp and carried it through the city center. This act of defiance prompted the FC to carry out raids across the region, abducting and torturing over 20 minors, some as young as 10 to 12 years old. The children were later released, but not before being subjected to brutal treatment and threats to keep silent about their ordeal.

BYC highlighted, "According to eyewitnesses, more than 20 minors - ages around 10 to 12 - were abducted and released after torture. No,w the FC is arresting 4 to 5 children then releases them after torture and is threatening them not to protest or speak otherwise they would be abducted again. Two of the children abducted and released were identified as Bilal s/o Majeed and Ramzan s/o Sher Bhadur."

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has called on international human rights organizations, activists, and journalists to take immediate action and raise awareness about these severe violations. Under international humanitarian law, children, women, the elderly, and disabled persons are considered non-combatants, and targeting them is prohibited even during wartime.

Despite facing systemic oppression, the children of Balochistan remain undeterred in their fight for justice and freedom. (ANI)

