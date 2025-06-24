BYC condemns extrajudicial killing of formerly disappeared Adeel in Turbat

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 23 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a human rights organisation in Balochistan, has vehemently denounced the extrajudicial killing of Adeel.

In a post shared by BYC on X, "Adeel, son of Master Iqbal and a resident of Absar, Turbat in Kech district, was extrajudicially killed this morning at 11:00 AM by a state-backed death squad near Park Hotel in Turbat".

"Adeel was a former victim of enforced disappearance, abducted by Pakistani security forces on 8 March 2023. His disappearance sparked a prolonged sit-in protest by his family at D-Baloch in Turbat, lasting over 20 days. Later, they joined the sit-in organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) at Fida Chowk, following the extrajudicial killing of Balach Mola Baksh by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD)," the post said.

As BYC geared up for its lengthy march against the ongoing genocide in Balochistan, Adeel's family was among those prepared to take part. However, on the eve of the march, they reportedly encountered threats and coercion from individuals linked to the state, pressuring them not to participate.

Adeel was eventually freed on March 5, 2024, following nearly a year of disappearance. The killing of Adeel is indicative of a disturbing trend in which previously disappeared Baloch youth are subsequently targeted and executed, according to BYC's statement.

The human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, vehemently denounced this horrifying extrajudicial killing and holds the Pakistani government accountable for the ongoing targeting and silencing of those who have been previously disappeared. "This event highlights the persistent strategy of systematic violence and impunity in Balochistan," stated a post from Paank.

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades.

The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers. (ANI)

