BYC demands probe into alleged extrajudicial killing of Adeel Baloch as missing persons’ protest continues in Quetta

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has demanded an independent investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killing of Adeel Baloch, whose body was recovered three days after his reported enforced disappearance in Balochistan’s Kech district, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a statement cited by TBP, the BYC said Adeel, a resident of Tump in Kech, was detained by Pakistani forces and a government-backed armed group locally referred to as a “death squad” during a raid at Kohad Bazaar. Three other young men were reportedly detained alongside him and taken to undisclosed locations.

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According to the report, Adeel remained missing for three days before his body was recovered from the Sarnkan area of Kech on October 23, 2026.

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The BYC said the recovery raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his death, his possible treatment in custody and those responsible. It called for an independent and impartial investigation, the preservation of evidence and accountability for those involved.

The committee said enforced disappearances deprived individuals of legal protection and left their families facing uncertainty, anguish and psychological distress. It stressed that no person should be deprived of the right to life without due legal process.

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The BYC demanded an impartial probe into Adeel’s death and legal action against those responsible. It also called for the immediate recovery and safe return of the three other young men allegedly detained alongside him, urging an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club for the 6,399th consecutive day, with families of missing persons seeking information about their relatives and demanding justice, TBP reported.

Family members of Bebarg Qambarani and Zeeshan attended the protest camp, saying their repeated efforts and peaceful demonstrations had failed to secure justice and had left their families in severe distress.

According to the families, Bebarg Qambarani was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces from Killi Qambarani in Quetta on December 25, 2025. Zeeshan has been missing from Quetta’s Sariab area since 2015, they said.

VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch called for the recovery of both men and all other missing persons. He maintained that anyone accused of an offence should be brought before a court and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Separately, the BYC reported another alleged enforced disappearance in Kech district involving Adam Akram, a 24-year-old shopkeeper and resident of Shay Tagar Gannah.

According to the organisation, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel detained Adam, son of Akram Ali, near a checkpoint in the Shay Tagar Gannah area of Turbat at around 3 a.m. on August 9, 2026, and took him to an undisclosed location.

The BYC said no information about his whereabouts had been provided since his reported detention, TBP reported.

Enforced disappearances remain a longstanding issue in Balochistan, where families and human rights groups have accused Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies of detaining individuals and holding them incommunicado.

According to TBP, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) said its August 2026 report documented 87 cases of alleged enforced disappearance, including eight women and 17 teenagers.

The BYC’s Human Rights Department also said in its semi-annual report that many cases were documented weeks or months after the alleged disappearances because families were threatened against reporting them to the media and human rights organisations. (ANI)

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