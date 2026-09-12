BYC raises questions over judicial impartiality, alleges fair defence violations in Gullzadi Baloch case

Balochistan [Pakistan] September 12 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has expressed serious concern over the conduct of proceedings in the case of Gullzadi Baloch before the Additional Sessions Judge-I, raising questions over judicial impartiality and the right to a fair defence, according to a statement posted by the group on X.

As cited by the BYC in its X post, the judge has, on multiple occasions, stated that he is under pressure and may have to award life imprisonment or even a death sentence. The BYC said such remarks raise serious concerns regarding judicial independence and impartiality.

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The group further alleged that on September 7, despite a court strike and the absence of defence counsel, the court proceeded with Gullzadi Baloch’s case and cross-examined a witness without defence representation.

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According to the BYC, such proceedings raise concerns under Article 10-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees the right to a fair trial and due process, as well as Article 14(3)(b) and (d) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), concerning adequate facilities for the defence and the right to legal assistance.

The BYC said it rejects any judicial process that compromises fundamental defence rights or undermines impartial justice. It further stated that when institutions entrusted with protecting constitutional rights are perceived to be facilitating, enabling, or failing to prevent such violations, merely calling upon them to take notice is no longer sufficient.

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The committee also questioned the neutrality of the Balochistan High Court in the matter, alleging that its proceedings, decisions and continued inaction have contributed to prolonged detention and denial of justice.

At the same time, the BYC alleged that faceless proceedings are continuing in cases involving its leaders while they remain on strike, while their bail applications continue to face prolonged and unexplained delays.

The group said that those detained must not be kept in punishment through the process itself, adding that bail matters concerning personal liberty require expeditious judicial consideration.

Despite imprisonment, the BYC said its leadership remains resolute and will continue to speak against human-rights violations and peaceful political repression. It added that confinement and judicial delays would not silence its demand for justice and fundamental rights.

The BYC has therefore called upon all competent judicial and constitutional authorities to ensure impartial proceedings, protect the right to defence, examine the conduct of the concerned judge, and ensure the prompt, transparent and lawful adjudication of all pending bail and constitutional matters.

The group further said that no institution should be permitted to undermine fundamental rights or allow judicial delay to become a substitute for justice. (ANI)

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