Quetta [Balochistan], May 24 (ANI): Pakistan's military has accused Baloch rights advocate Mahrang Baloch of serving as a front for terrorist organisations, prompting strong backlash from human rights advocates and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

During a press briefing on Friday, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, claimed that Mahrang was connected to "terrorist networks" and called on the media to unveil what he referred to as the "sinister face" of the BYC, according to TBP.

The BYC rejected the allegations as "groundless and slanderous," asserting that these claims were part of a larger strategy to shift focus away from severe human rights abuses in the area.

"The BYC is a nonviolent political and human rights organisation dedicated to advocating for the democratic and civil rights of the Baloch people," the group stated in their release. "Mahrang Baloch is a respected defender of human rights with a well-established record of peaceful activism."

The organisation emphasised that both mahrang and the BYC have repeatedly denounced all acts of violence and remain steadfast in their commitment to lawful and democratic protest.

"These recent remarks are not only defamatory; they also highlight the increasing legitimacy and impact of our peaceful movement," the statement continued. "Instead of addressing well-documented violations, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings, the government has opted to escalate its disinformation campaign," TBP indicated.

The group also expressed its willingness to undergo an independent investigation by international agencies. "If there is any evidence backing the military's accusations, we are entirely ready to be held accountable under international law," the statement added.

"However, if the claims are disproven, then Pakistan's institutions must also face accountability, including under the Geneva Conventions."

Mahrang Baloch, a physician and organiser with BYC, has emerged as one of the leading voices bringing attention to human rights violations in Balochistan. She was arrested in March 2025 under Pakistan's colonial-era Maintenance of Public Order law.

The arrests of BYC leaders have drawn condemnation from numerous human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

In April, more than a dozen United Nations human rights experts voiced concerns over Pakistan's utilisation of counter-terrorism legislation to silence peaceful dissent in Balochistan.

The UN experts cautioned that Pakistan was merging genuine human rights advocacy with terrorism. They urged the nation to criminalise enforced disappearances, ratify international treaties, and allow independent inquiries. (ANI)

