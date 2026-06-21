DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / BYC steps up campaign against secret trials, rights violations in Balochistan

BYC steps up campaign against secret trials, rights violations in Balochistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Quetta [Balochistan] June 21 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has intensified its campaign against enforced disappearances, alleged extrajudicial killings, and what it describes as "faceless trials" by launching a wide-ranging pamphlet distribution drive across several cities in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, the awareness campaign was carried out in Quetta, Turbat, and other parts of the province. In Quetta, BYC activists distributed pamphlets in a number of densely populated localities and commercial centres, including Killi Qambrani, Sariab, Brewery Road, and Liaquat Bazaar.

Advertisement

The initiative seeks to draw public attention to the continued detention of the organisation's leaders and the legal proceedings being conducted against them. BYC stated that human rights abuses in Balochistan have persisted for years and alleged that many individuals have been subjected to state repression because of their ethnic and political identity.

Advertisement

The group argued that enforced disappearances, alleged staged encounters, and coercive media appearances have been used against the people in Balochistan to silence dissenting voices and weaken political activism in the region. The pamphlet further accused authorities of attempting to portray Baloch political activists as foreign-backed elements or proponents of violence to justify prolonged detentions and legal action against them.

The organisation maintained that such narratives are being used to undermine legitimate political demands and restrict democratic expression. The BYC also asserted that its leadership is facing legal persecution due to its long-running campaign against enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial killings, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

It argued that the ongoing judicial proceedings fail to meet accepted standards of transparency and fairness, describing the process as a violation of the right to a public hearing. The pamphlet concludes with an appeal to residents across Balochistan to support the organisation's movement and raise their voices for detained leaders, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts