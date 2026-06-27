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Home / World / 'Byenveni Modi': Victoria dons festive look as Indian diaspora puts up posters welcoming PM ahead of his Seychelles visit

'Byenveni Modi': Victoria dons festive look as Indian diaspora puts up posters welcoming PM ahead of his Seychelles visit

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Victoria [Seychelles], June 27 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day State Visit to the East African island nation of Seychelles, the capital city of Victoria has taken on a festive look, with prominent welcome posters put up across the Victoria-Mahe area by the Indian diaspora ahead of his arrival for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the nation's National Day.

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The vibrant posters, carrying messages such as "Byenveni Modi"--"Welcome Modi" in Seychellois Creole--along with greetings including "Indian Diaspora Welcomes Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi", have been installed at key locations across the city, reflecting the excitement among the Indian community and the warm reception being prepared for the visiting leader.

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The colourful welcome banners reflect the enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora ahead of PM Modi's visit today as the island nation prepares to welcome the Indian leader since his last visit in 2015.

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Prime Minister Modi is visiting Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will also participate in the National Day celebrations, underlining the close defence and maritime partnership between the two countries.

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During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also hold bilateral talks with President Herminie to review the full spectrum of India-Seychelles cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Seychelles occupies a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and New Delhi's commitment to the Global South.

The MEA said the visit is expected to reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles while reinforcing the shared commitment of both countries to further deepen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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