Cairo to host International Conference for Early Recovery & Reconstruction of Gaza Strip in November

Cairo [Egypt], October 18 (ANI/WAM): Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty Saturday said that Egypt is exerting its utmost efforts, in cooperation with regional and international partners, to shortly organise the International Conference for Early Recovery and Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, scheduled to be held in Cairo next November.

Advertisement

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained in a statement that the conference comes within the framework of international efforts aimed at supporting the Palestinian people and rebuilding the Gaza Strip, noting that logistical and technical arrangements are in full swing to ensure that the conference produces practical results that contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and rebuilding what was destroyed by the war.

Advertisement

The conference will tackle the implementation of the Arab-Islamic plan and US President Donald Trump's peace plan, particularly regarding Gaza's development, Abdelatty said, expressing Egypt's aspiration for active participation from various parties of the international community.

Advertisement

In the same context, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received a phone call from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who praised Egypt's successful role in securing a ceasefire in Gaza.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's intention to host the International Conference for Early Recovery and Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The President said that he looked forward to continuing coordination and cooperation with the Malaysian side in this regard.

Advertisement

For his part, the Malaysian Prime Minister welcomed this initiative, and expressed his country's keenness to participate in the conference and engage in the efforts to rebuild the Strip. He also expressed Malaysia's willingness to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, in full coordination with Egypt. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)