California gets first Sikh mayor

New York, December 25

Mikey Hothi, whose parents are from India, has been unanimously elected as the mayor of Lodi city in northern California, becoming the first Sikh to hold the top position in the city’s history.

Hothi was nominated by newly elected councilwoman Lisa Craig, who won election to mayor Mark Chandler’s seat in November and was unanimously selected vice mayor during Wednesday’s meeting.

He represents the council’s fifth district and served as vice mayor under mayor Chandler, who announced last summer he would not seek re-election. — PTI

