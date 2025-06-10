California Governor Gavin Newsom accuses Trump of authoritarian behavior amid LA unrest

Washington [US], June 10 (ANI): The relationship between US President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom reached a breaking point on Monday as Trump said he supported Newsom's arrest- a threat Newsom slammed as authoritarian, The Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

Tensions escalated after Trump sent active-duty US Marines to Los Angeles without Newsom's consent, citing violent protests following ICE raids that arrested 44 people, including minors. Trump accused Newsom of obstructing federal immigration sweeps and said, "I would do it if I were Tom," referring to his border czar Tom Homan's threat to arrest the California governor.

"I think it's great," Trump added, without naming any specific crime. "Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing."

Advertisement

According to The Washington Post, Newsom responded in a sharp interview, saying, "That's an American president in 2025, threatening a political opponent who happens to be a sitting governor. That's what we see around the globe in authoritarian regimes."

The clash followed a weekend of turmoil in Los Angeles, where protests grew violent and federal officers clashed with demonstrators. Waymo vehicles were set ablaze, objects were hurled at law enforcement, and thousands flooded the streets. Trump claimed he had no choice but to act, saying, "If we didn't do the job, that place would be burning down."

Advertisement

Newsom argued that Trump's decision to federalise the National Guard and send 700 US Marines to LA risked civilian lives. He called the move "un-American," and said it reflected "the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President," The Washington Post noted.

White House officials later said Trump was serious about wanting Newsom arrested. "No one, regardless of status as an elected official, is above the law," one official said. "If Gavin Newsom is obstructing federal law enforcement, he may face consequences."

Newsom, visibly shaken, said Trump's threat marked a dangerous new phase in their already strained relationship. "He just threatened to have me arrested- one would reasonably assume that's a point of no return," he said. "I'm capable of working with people, even those who call for my arrest. I remain committed to protecting the lives of children threatened by his authoritarian behaviour." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)