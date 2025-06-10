DT
PT
California Governor Gavin Newsom slams Trump's national guard move, files lawsuit

California Governor Gavin Newsom slams Trump's national guard move, files lawsuit

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Los Angeles [US], June 10 (ANI): California has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration urging a judge to declare the call-up of National Guard troops in response to street protests in Los Angeles unconstitutional, and asking to halt any further deployments, CNN reported.

In response to Monday's filing, a White House spokesperson said California Governor Gavin Newsom should prioritise prosecuting "anti-ICE rioters" rather than suing the Trump administration.

"It's pathetic that Newsom is more focused on saving face than protecting law enforcement and holding criminals accountable," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said. "As the President said, Newsom should thank him for restoring law and order."

During a news conference, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has strongly criticised Trump's decision to federalise the state's National Guard troops, calling it "unnecessary, counterproductive, and unlawful".

This is California's 24th lawsuit in 19 weeks against the Trump administration, Bonta said.

Bonta argues that Trump's order abuses federal authority, violating the 10th Amendment and federal law, as it was made without Governor Gavin Newsom's authorisation and against the wishes of local law enforcement, as per CNN.

The order "abused the federal government's authority and violated the 10th Amendment and federal law," according to Bonta, who said Trump made the order "without authorisation from Governor Newsom and against the wishes of local law enforcement."

Further, Bonta said Hegseth ignored Newsom's request to rescind the deployment.

In a post on X, California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused Trump of "creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the US Constitution."

Meanwhile, "Multiple people" were taken into custody at anti-ICE protests at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The police spokesperson did not provide any details on the charges facing protesters or the number of people detained, saying the situation was still developing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered "multiple individuals sitting in the roadway, blocking vehicles," the spokesperson said.

"Demonstrators were instructed verbally numerous times to vacate," the spokesperson added.

In a post on X, NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, "we have no tolerance for violence, property damage, or for people blocking cars, driveways, or entrances to buildings."

"Any attack against law enforcement will be met with a swift and decisive response from the NYPD," she said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

