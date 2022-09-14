California high school staff member shot after fight

Vallejo (US), September 14
A Northern California high school staff member was shot on Tuesday after breaking up a fight on campus, authorities said.
The Vallejo High School staff member was struck at least once and is expected to survive, police said.
The staff member had just broken up a fight among several students and “some unknown males" when the shooting occurred at around 3.45 pm. Some of the brawlers fled in a sedan, firing back towards the remaining group before they left, police said.
“This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life,” Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said in a news release.
The school was put on lockdown in the aftermath of the violence. There will be an increased police presence on campus on Wednesday.
Vallejo is about 50 km north of San Francisco.
