Los Angeles [US], June 10 (ANI): Following US President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, which led to more protests, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he had met "with local and state officials to clean Trump's mess."

The protests erupted after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants. Following this, Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to restore order during the demonstrations.

Meeting with local and state officials to discuss strategies to maintain the peace in Los Angeles. State and local leaders are standing together to clean Trump’s mess and pick up the pieces to ensure the safety of our communities. pic.twitter.com/TdzNlWyVoa — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 9, 2025

Earlier in the day, California had filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration urging a judge to declare the call-up of National Guard troops in response to street protests in Los Angeles unconstitutional, and asking to halt any further deployments, CNN reported.

In response to Monday's filing, a White House spokesperson said California Governor Gavin Newsom should prioritise prosecuting "anti-ICE rioters" rather than suing the Trump administration.

"It's pathetic that Newsom is more focused on saving face than protecting law enforcement and holding criminals accountable," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said. "As the President said, Newsom should thank him for restoring law and order."

During a news conference, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has strongly criticised Trump's decision to federalise the state's National Guard troops, calling it "unnecessary, counterproductive, and unlawful".

This is California's 24th lawsuit in 19 weeks against the Trump administration, Bonta said.

Bonta argues that Trump's order abuses federal authority, violating the 10th Amendment and federal law, as it was made without Governor Gavin Newsom's authorisation and against the wishes of local law enforcement, as per CNN.

Further, Bonta said Hegseth ignored Newsom's request to rescind the deployment.

In a post on X, California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused Trump of "creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the US Constitution." (ANI)

