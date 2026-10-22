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Home / World / California woman allegedly viewed porn just before Utah crash

California woman allegedly viewed porn just before Utah crash

USA TODAY reports Christine Chao faces a felony charge after investigators allegedly found she accessed an adult video website less than two minutes before a collision that killed a passenger

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:32 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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A California woman has been charged in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash in Utah after investigators allegedly found she had accessed a pornographic website less than two minutes before the collision.

Christine Chao, 44, was charged on October 20 with one count of automobile homicide while texting or emailing, a second-degree felony, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

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The crash occurred on June 12 in Juab County, Utah. A passenger in one of the vehicles was critically injured and later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

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After the collision, Chao allegedly told officers that “she was at fault”, court documents stated.

Investigators subsequently obtained a search warrant for her phone. According to the documents, they found that Chao had accessed XVideos, a website associated with pornographic videos, less than two minutes before the crash.

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Juab County Attorney Jared Rowley, who is handling the case, declined to comment, USA TODAY reported. It was not immediately clear whether Chao had retained a lawyer.

What happened in the fatal crash?

Utah Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash on June 12 after three vehicles went off the road following the collision.

According to court documents, traffic had slowed because of construction when Chao allegedly struck one vehicle, pushing it into the vehicle ahead of it.

Investigators found no skid marks on the road, leading them to believe Chao had not slowed down before the collision, the documents stated.

Chao is expected to make her initial court appearance on November 17, according to court records.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

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