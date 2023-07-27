Cambodian PM to step down, son to succeed

Phnom Penh: Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen said on Wednesday he would step down in three weeks as Prime Minister and hand over the position to his oldest son, Hun Manet, who won his first seat in parliament in Sunday's election. AP

Israel’s SC to hear appeal in judicial crisis

JERUSALEM: Israel's Supreme Court (SC) said on Wednesday it would hear in September an appeal against a new law that curbs some of its own powers, pitting it against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government that is seeking an overhaul of the judicial system. Reuters