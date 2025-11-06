DT
PT
Campaign for Uyghurs urges US action following release of report on CCP's persecution

ANI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], November 6 (ANI): The human rights advocacy group Campaign for Uyghurs has issued a strong call to action following the release of the Minority Report from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which details the ongoing persecution of Uyghurs in China.

Taking to social media platform X, the organisation stated, "The new Minority Report from the House Select Committee on the CCP exposes China's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs, detailing mass detention, forced labour, and the systematic effort to erase Uyghur identity. Justice for Uyghurs must remain a U.S. strategic priority."

The Campaign for Uyghurs highlighted several alarming findings confirmed by the report. As highlighted in the post, the report details mass detention, forced labour, and a systematic effort to erase Uyghur identity, with over one million individuals currently held in camps and prisons. It also highlights widespread torture, indoctrination, and family separations, alongside an extensive surveillance network and forced labour connected to global supply chains.

The organisation emphasised that the report "reaffirms what human rights advocates have long documented," reinforcing decades of advocacy by diaspora groups and international watchdogs.

Meanwhile, the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has also called on the United States and Central Asian countries to address the situation in East Turkistan at the upcoming C5+1 Summit in Washington, D.C. On its official website, the ETGE highlighted the urgent need to respond to China's ongoing genocide and human rights abuses against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic communities.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly highlighted the systematic persecution of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in China's Xinjiang region, also referred to by activists as East Turkistan. They characterise these abuses as both genocide and ethnic cleansing due to the deliberate targeting of an entire ethnic and religious group. Several reports indicate that a significant number of people are confined in state-run detention facilities, often without due process, where they endure harsh conditions, torture, and political indoctrination. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

