Can a salary raise alone motivate employees?

Can a salary raise alone motivate employees?

Photo for representation only. PTI/file

Toronto, August 16

Tangible rewards motivate employees when they're easy to use, pleasurable, unexpected, and distinct from salary, a new study found.

A recent survey of firms in the US revealed that 84 per cent spent more than $90 billion annually on tangible employee rewards, such as gift cards, recreation trips and merchandise in hopes of increasing productivity.

"We found that there is, at best, mixed evidence regarding the motivational efficacy of tangible rewards versus cash rewards," said Adam Presslee, Associate Professor at the University of Waterloo's School of Accounting and Finance.

"It is somewhat puzzling why so many companies go to the trouble of tangible rewards when cash rewards also lead to motivational differences." In the study, published in the journal Accounting, Organizations, and Society, the team used four experiments to investigate the factors driving the preference between cash and tangible rewards. The attributes examined include ease of use of the reward (fungibility), hedonic nature of the reward (want vs. need), the novelty of the reward, and how the reward is presented.

"Rewards are constellations of attributes, and firms should focus more on the motivational effects of the attributes associated with a reward rather than the reward type itself," Presslee said. "Results confirmed that each of these attributes - individually and in combination - increases employee effort and performance." The researchers recommend managers interested in motivating employees using tangible rewards would be best served to offer tangible rewards that incorporate these four attributes.

"If for whatever reason tangible rewards are the only tool available, our results show compelling evidence that employees are motivated by rewards that are perceived as distinct from salary," Presslee said. "Therefore, firms looking to get the most out of their reward programmes should emphasise the distinctiveness of those rewards, and the attributes above are four ways firms can do that." IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Jawan's body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification

2
Trending

Mop, toilet brush above pizza dough: Domino’s face Twitterati ire after picture, video go viral

3
Nation

Charter plane carrying 12 passengers from India lands at Karachi airport

4
Sports

India banned by FIFA, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights

5
Trending

Video: On Independence Day, a beautiful wish from Pakistan artist; plays 'Jana Gana Mana' on Rabab

6
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government’s remission policy

7
Haryana

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

8
Nation

Bihar cabinet expands, 31 ministers inducted

9
Punjab

Punjab will soon be a frontrunner state of the country: Minister Aman Arora

10
Trending

Anand Mahindra tweets endearing photo of elderly couple hoisting Indian flag

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Two ITBP personnel killed, 37 others injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty

31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share

31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share

Portfolios allocated: While Nitish keeps home, Tejashwi gets...

Militants kill Kashmiri Pandit, injure brother in J&K's Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the ...

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee d...

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

The men, who are non-exclusive partners living in the same h...

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

'Akhand path' in memory of those killed during Partition begins at Golden Temple

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Partition: Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts