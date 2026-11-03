"Can no longer rely on him, must replace him": Gadi Eisenkot targets Netanyahu over US decision to end aid

Jerusalem [Israel], November 3 (ANI): Yashar partychairman Gadi Eisenkot, from the anti-Netanyahu bloc, on Tuesday criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over US President Donald Trump's reported decision to end American financial assistance to Israel, saying the development highlighted the dangers posed by Netanyahu's conduct and calling for his replacement.

In a post on X, Eisenkot said Israel's special relationship with the United States was a key component of its national security and questioned why the country's security establishment and citizens were learning about a change in the strategic relationship through the media.

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היחסים המיוחדים עם ארה״ב הם מרכיב מרכזי בביטחון הלאומי של ישראל. העובדה שמערכת הביטחון מגלה יחד עם אזרחי ישראל על שינוי במארג היחסים האסטרטגי דרך התקשורת, מצביעה עד כמה התנהלותו של בנימין נתניהו היא סכנה אמיתית. אי אפשר עוד לסמוך עליו וחייבים להחליפו. פעם נוספת שראש ממשלת ישראל לא מסוגל להסתכל לאזרח הישראלי בעיניים ולומר אמת. נתניהו חייב לתת תשובות, עוד הערב, לאזרחי ישראל. — Gadi Eisenkot - גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) November 3, 2026

"Israel's special relationship with the United States is a key component in its national security. The fact that the security establishment, along with Israeli citizens, is learning about a change in the strategic relationship framework through the media highlights just how much Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct poses a genuine danger," he said.

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Calling for a change in leadership, Eisenkot said, "We can no longer rely on him and must replace him."

He further accused Netanyahu of failing to be transparent with the Israeli public over the development.

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"Once again, Israel's Prime Minister is unable to look Israeli citizens in the eye and tell the truth. Netanyahu must provide answers to Israeli citizens tonight," he added.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced in an interview with Fox News that Washington would end approximately USD 4 billion in annual assistance to Israel by the end of this year, saying that the country no longer required American financial support.

Reacting to Trump's announcement, Israel's Democratic Party Chairman Yair Golan also criticised Netanyahu over the development, saying that the decision came at a time when Israel's defence requirements remained high following the prolonged war.

In a post on X, Golan said, "Precisely at a time when Israel's defense expenditures have reached enormous proportions, when Israel needs to replenish its offensive weapons stockpiles, and when its air defense capabilities have eroded after such a prolonged war--Netanyahu chalks up yet another colossal failure on his record."

He further termed the halt in American assistance "a severe blow to Israel's security and to the quality of life in the country", arguing that the financial burden of meeting security requirements would fall on Israeli citizens.

"The halt in American aid is a severe blow to Israel's security and to the quality of life in the country, because funding security needs at such a critical juncture will fall solely on the Israeli public," Golan said.

Criticising Netanyahu's handling of the issue, Golan added, "A responsible prime minister would fight to increase American aid, not dismantle it. Netanyahu is deepening the security and economic crisis and endangering Israel's future."

During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday (local time), Trump said, "We were giving them $4 billion -- we are --, but it gets cut off at the end of the year."

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Trump said Israel had become economically prosperous and could purchase its own weapons without relying on American assistance.

"They don't need it," Trump said, adding, "Israel is a very thriving country."

The development comes against the backdrop of the existing US-Israel security assistance agreement, which provides approximately USD 3.8 billion annually through 2028, according to Fox News. The agreement forms a key part of the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries.

Netanyahu had previously expressed his intention to reduce Israel's dependence on American military assistance over the coming decade, according to his interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes.

The proposed move also comes as leaders of Israel's 'Change and Repair' opposition parties have formally allied behind Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot as their candidate for Prime Minister, agreeing to recommend him to President Isaac Herzog to form the country's 38th government and manoeuvre an immediate transition of power. (ANI)

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