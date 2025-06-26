"Can no longer take peace for granted": UK PM on buying 12 new F-35A fighter jets

London [UK], June 26 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the purchase of 12 new F-35A fighter jets, underscoring the need for enhanced national security "in an era of global uncertainty".

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, the UK Prime Minister stated that in such times when global threats are on the rise and becoming unpredictable, the country can not take "peace for granted".

"In an era of global uncertainty, we can no longer take peace for granted. My government is investing in our national security by purchasing 12 new F-35A fighter jets, supporting thousands of high-skilled jobs and opportunities for working people. Secure at home, strong abroad," he stated.

The decision was also detailed in a statement from Starmer's office noting that the jets will be joining NATO's dual-capable aircraft nuclear mission.

As per the statement from the UK PM's office, the purchase will support 20,000 jobs in the F35 programme in the UK.

"The UK will purchase 12 new F-35A fighter jets and join NATO's dual-capable aircraft nuclear mission in a major boost for national security. The decision will support 20,000 jobs in the F35 programme in the UK, with 15% of the global supply chain for the jets based in Britain, supporting highly skilled jobs and opportunities for working people and delivering a defence dividend across the country," the statement read.

The new aircraft will be based at Royal Air Force (RAF) Marham, with the government planning to procure a total of 138 F-35s over the programme's lifetime.

It further stated that the choice of F-35A over F-35B models for this procurement package is expected to save up to 25 per cent per aircraft, offering significant cost efficiencies for taxpayers.

This move represents the biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation, reintroducing a nuclear role for the Royal Air Force since the retirement of sovereign air-launched nuclear weapons post-Cold War.

As per Al Jazeera, the F-35A, manufactured by US defence company Lockheed Martin, is comparable to the UK's F-35B but has the added capability of carrying nuclear weapons along with conventional arms.

"The new fast jets will be based at RAF Marham, with the Government expected to procure 138 F35s over the lifetime of the programme. The procurement of 12 F-35A rather than 12 F-35B as part of the next procurement package will deliver a saving of up to 25% per aircraft for the taxpayer," the statement read.

"The purchase represents the biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation. It also reintroduces a nuclear role for the Royal Air Force for the first time since the UK retired its sovereign air-launched nuclear weapons following the end of the Cold War. The UK will deploy the jets as part of NATO's nuclear Dual Capable Aircraft mission, strengthening NATO's nuclear deterrence posture," it added.

Starmer emphasised the strategic importance of the decision, stating, "In an era of radical uncertainty we can no longer take peace for granted, which is why my government is investing in our national security, ensuring our Armed Forces have the equipment they need and communities up and down the country reap the benefits from our defence dividend. The UK's commitment to NATO is unquestionable, as is the Alliance's contribution to keeping the UK safe and secure, but we must all step up to protect the Euro-Atlantic area for generations to come."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the announcement, noting, "The UK has declared its nuclear deterrent to NATO for many decades, and I strongly welcome today's announcement that the UK will now also join NATO's nuclear mission and procure the F-35A. This is yet another robust British contribution to NATO."

Meanwhile, the member states of NATO have committed to ramping up their defence spending by investing 5 per cent of their country's GDP annually on "core defence requirements" as well as defence- and security-related sectors by 2035, to bolster their military capabilities, particularly against the long-term threat posed by Russia and the persistent challenge of terrorism.

Starmer, during the NATO summit, had announced that the UK aims to allocate at least 4.1 per cent of its budget on defence and security by 2027, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

