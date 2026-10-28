"Can together contribute to international peace, security": EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral with Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India and Austria could work together to contribute to international peace and security, as he held a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger to review bilateral cooperation and discuss global developments.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Jaishankar said, "These are also, of course, complicated times in the world, and it's natural that India and Austria, who have such a warm and friendly relationship, that we would discuss many of those issues and see how we can together contribute to international peace and security."

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Opening remarks during meeting with FM @BMeinl of Austria. 🇮🇳 🇦🇹 https://t.co/Ed2RQa3vQ1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 28, 2026

Recalling Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker's visit to India in April, Jaishankar said the meeting provided an opportunity to review progress on the understandings and agreements reached during the visit.

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"We had, of course, the Chancellor's visit in April, and it was a very productive visit. And I think today we have an opportunity to review the progress on the understandings which were reached then, the agreements which were reached then," he said.

Jaishankar also congratulated Austria on becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and highlighted the two countries' longstanding cooperation within the UN framework.

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"Let me take this opportunity to also congratulate you on becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. We again have a long history of cooperating in the UN framework. Obviously, we would like to continue that," he said.

On bilateral economic engagement, the External Affairs Minister said cooperation between the two countries was progressing well but had further scope for growth.

"In terms of our own economic cooperation, it's doing well, but it can always do better. There are also, I think, deepening exchanges on people-to-people ties, in science and technology, on climate issues," Jaishankar said.

He also highlighted the broader context of India's expanding engagement with the European Union and expressed hope for progress on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"And not least, there is the larger context of the European Union, with whom our ties have intensified. We look forward to the conclusion and entry into force of the FTA in the coming months," he said.

Jaishankar further underlined the progress in bilateral strategic and security cooperation, stating, "Our strategic, our security, defence partnership is advancing. So, I do think we have a good agenda before us," he added.

The remarks come as Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, is on an official visit to India from October 27 to November 2. (ANI)

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