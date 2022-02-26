Canada approves first plant-based Covid vaccine

Toronto, February 25
Canada has become the first country to authorise use of a plant-based Covid-19 vaccine.
Canadian regulators said on Thursday that Medicago's two-dose vaccine could be given to people between 18 to 64 years of age, but said there was too little data on the shots in people 65 and older.
The decision was based on a study of 24,000 adults that found the vaccine was 71 per cent effective at preventing Covid — although that was before the Omicron variant emerged. Side effects were mild, including fever and fatigue. — AP
