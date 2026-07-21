'Canada believes in benefits of free and fair trade...': Carney as Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Canada

Ottawa [Canada], July 21 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) said that the "country would continue to support its people and businesses", shortly after the United States President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on select Canadian goods in the areas of dairy, alcoholic beverages and motor vehicles.

Advertisement

"This is the latest in a series of unilateral U.S. trade actions that began with the U.S. imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), the free trade agreement between Canada, the United States, and Mexico," Carney said in a statement posted on X

Advertisement

He said, "These include tariffs on the Canadian auto sector, in violation of CUSMA. Canada, as is its right, has merely matched those measures."

Advertisement

The Canadian Prime Minister added that "in response to these measures and threats to Canadian sovereignty, provinces, territories-- Canadians from coast to coast to coast have stood together, taking the necessary actions to support our economy and defend our workers, farmers, businesses, and families."

"Recognising that the U.S. has been transforming all of its trade relationships, including those covered under CUSMA, over the past 18 months, Canada has made a series of detailed and comprehensive proposals to resolve this dispute and to modernise CUSMA. We stand ready to intensify those discussions in the coming weeks," Carney said

Advertisement

Underlining that Canada believes in the benefits of "free and fair trade, he said, "Canada believes in the benefits of free and fair trade, as evidenced by our new government signing more than 20 new economic and security partnerships. This trade dispute has raised costs for families, particularly in the U.S. Canada stands ready to engage intensively to address outstanding issues with the U.S. to the mutual benefit of our citizens."

Carney added, "In all circumstances, Canada will work relentlessly and take any measures necessary to build our strength at home and to support Canadian workers, farmers, businesses, and families."

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/2079353135126941864?s=20

His response comes after the United States on Monday (US local time) announced a fresh wave of additional 50 per cent tariffs on certain Canadian goods, in what it called was a response to the "discriminatory treatment" of American products- in the sectors of motor vehicles, dairy and alcoholic beverages and are set to take place 30 days after the signing of the proclamations by Trump. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)