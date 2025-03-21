DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Canada: CoHNA, B'nai to combat rising display of Nazi symbols of hate

Canada: CoHNA, B'nai to combat rising display of Nazi symbols of hate

The initiative aims to promote awareness and understanding, while also advocating for accurate terminology to differentiate between the sacred Swastika and the hateful Hakenkreuz.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:51 PM Mar 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ottawa [Canada], March 21 (ANI): A groundbreaking partnership has been formed between the Canadian Hindu Advocacy (CoHNA) and B'nai Brith Canada, the country's oldest human rights organization, to combat the rising display of Nazi symbols of hate.

The initiative aims to promote awareness and understanding, while also advocating for accurate terminology to differentiate between the sacred Swastika and the hateful Hakenkreuz.

https://x.com/CoHNACanada/status/1902909296138129889

Advertisement

Sharing a post on X, CoHNA Canada wrote, "On an initiative that asks for action against the alarming rise of Nazi symbols of hate, with sensitivity for all involved! Specifically, we appreciate @bnaibrithcanada for their usage of the CORRECT term--Hakenkreuz--to describe the Nazi symbol, rather than the popular but INACCURATE term of "Swastika."

According to Richard Robertson, Director of Research and Advocacy at B'nai Brise Canada, the Swastika has been wrongly associated with the Nazi Reich. "These faiths' sacred symbol (the Swastika) has been wrongfully associated with the Nazi Reich. We must not allow the continued conflation of this symbol of peace with an icon of hate," Robertson explained.

Advertisement

Robertson emphasised that the misrepresentation of the Swastika is a historical injustice. "It is a historical injustice that the meaning of the Swastika has been wrongfully maligned by reference to the Nazis," he said.

"With our petition, B'nai Brith Canada aims not only to protect vulnerable communities from hate but also to help the public differentiate between the sacred Swastika and vile Nazi iconography," he added.

According to the post, CoHNA is very pleased to see this differentiation, which validates the work and message of our Swastika Education and Awareness Campaign, which kicked off in 2020 to drive home this precise difference between the sacred Swastika and Hitler's hateful Hakenkreuz. This is how advocacy works.

Further, the post added that they look forward to 'continuing to grow our partnership ' with B'nai Brith, adding that they combat the growing hate and promote understanding and mutual respect through accurate terminology and action.

Organizations representing Buddhist, Hindu and Jain Canadians have endorsed B'nai Brith Canada's recent call for the Federal Government to ban the public display of Nazi symbols, including the Nazi hooked cross (Hakenkreuz).

"We, the undersigned, call on the Government of Canada to pass legislation banning, with exceptions for certain educational and artistic purposes, the public display of Nazi symbols and iconography, including the Nazi hooked cross (Hakenkreuz)," the petition said.

"Ban all Nazi symbols and iconography," it added. (ANI)

(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper