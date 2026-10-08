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Home / World / Canada fines Brampton Hindu temple for failing to provide documents

Canada fines Brampton Hindu temple for failing to provide documents

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:24 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Government records show that the temple was issued an administrative monetary penalty of $10,000. iStock
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Sri Bhuvaneswari Hindu Temple Canada Inc, located at 230 Wilkinson Road in Brampton, has been fined $10,000 for violating regulations under Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), according to federal records.

The final decision was issued on September 28 and was recently updated on the Government of Canada’s website.

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The organisation was found in violation of Section 209.4(1)(b) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations. Federal authorities determined that the employer failed to provide documents requested by an inspector during a compliance review.

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Government records show that the temple was issued an administrative monetary penalty of $10,000.

Despite the violation, the organisation’s status remains listed as “Eligible”, meaning it is not currently barred from participating in the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

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The TFWP allows Canadian employers to hire foreign workers to address labour shortages when qualified Canadian citizens or permanent residents are not available.

Employers participating in the programme are subject to inspections and must meet federal requirements, including maintaining records and cooperating with compliance reviews.

The federal government publishes details of employers found non-compliant to ensure transparency and oversight of the programme.

Penalties for violations can include monetary fines, hiring bans, or both, depending on the nature and severity of the offence.

The case involving Sri Bhuvaneswari Hindu Temple Canada Inc has been added to the federal registry of non-compliant employers following the September 2026 decision.

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