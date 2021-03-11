Canada introduces Bill to freeze handgun sales

Toronto, May 31
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government introduced a legislation on Monday that would put a freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns.
Arms control
Under the new regulation, it will be illegal to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada. Justin Trudeau, Canadian prime minister
Texas school shooting fallout
- Canada already has plans to ban 1,500 types of military-style firearms and offer a mandatory buyback programme that will begin at the end of the year
- Trudeau has long had plans to enact tougher gun laws but the introduction of the new measure comes after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, NY, this month