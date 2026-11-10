Canada makes rural immigration pilot permanent to tackle labour shortages

Canada has made its Rural Community Immigration Pilot a permanent programme to help rural and smaller communities attract and retain skilled workers amid persistent labour shortages.

The announcement was made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab in Pictou County, Nova Scotia, on November 9.

The move, announced as part of Budget 2026, aims to direct immigration to areas where it can best support the economy, particularly rural, northern and remote communities struggling to fill vacancies, according to information published on the Canadian government's official website.

The employer- and community-led programme will continue to cover the 14 communities currently participating in the pilot, with plans to expand it to additional communities in the future.

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The programme seeks to address the specific workforce requirements of rural Canada while ensuring newcomers and their families receive the local support needed to settle and remain in their communities over the long term.

“Many rural communities face real challenges finding the workers they need. That’s why we’re transitioning our successful rural immigration pilot into a permanent programme,” Diab said, adding that a one-size-fits-all approach to immigration did not work for rural Canada.

The permanent pathway is part of Canada’s broader efforts to stabilise its immigration system under the 2027-2029 Immigration Levels Plan, while reducing the temporary resident population and retaining skilled workers already contributing to local economies.

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The government has earmarked 5,500 admission spaces for the permanent Rural Community Immigration Programme in its latest immigration levels plan.

The programme builds on the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, which operated from 2019 to 2024, and the Rural Community Immigration Pilot, launched in 2025.

More than 2,800 employers participated in the earlier pilot, resulting in the admission of over 12,500 candidates and their family members to rural and smaller communities across Canada.

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Early results from the current programme indicate that newcomers helped fill labour shortages in sectors such as healthcare, education, sales and services during 2025 and 2026.

Between January 2025 and August 2026, participating communities designated more than 1,950 trusted employers facing vacancies that could not be filled locally. These employers issued over 4,700 job offers and community recommendations.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and MP for Central Nova, said the programme had helped local businesses retain workers who had become part of the community.

Pictou County Partnership CEO Jason Guidry said making the programme permanent would provide rural regions greater certainty and flexibility to address workforce challenges and support long-term growth.

The Canadian government said employers could also access other permanent immigration pathways, including the Provincial Nominee Programme and federal economic programmes managed through Express Entry.