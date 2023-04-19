 Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report : The Tribune India

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

According to Royal Bank of Canada research, 40 per cent of Canadian farm operators will retire by 2033

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Toronto, April 19

Canada needs 30,000 permanent immigrants over the next decade to either start up their own farms, or take over existing ones, to address a looming labour crisis in the agriculture industry, says a new study.

According to a Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) research, 40 per cent of Canadian farm operators will retire by 2033, placing agriculture on the cusp of one of the biggest labour and leadership transitions in the country's history.

Over the same period, a shortfall of 24,000 general farm, nursery and greenhouse workers is expected to emerge, and in 10 years, 60 per cent of today's farm operators will be over the age of 65, that is, close to retirement.

Amidst all this, 66 per cent of producers do not have a succession plan in place, leaving the future of farmland in doubt, the study said.

Canada's agricultural sector is among the most diverse in the world though the degree of demand for foreign workers differs significantly by province and operation.

When it comes to more highly-skilled farm operators, Canada has always welcomed them from India, the Netherlands, China, the US and the UK.

However, in case of immigration of low-skilled labourers, better policies are needed because the Temporary Foreign Workers (TFW) program, which remains a critical source of low-skilled labour, is just a provisional solution to a chronic issue, the study said.

Many of these TFWs who develop skills essential to seeding and harvests, must return to their home countries for short periods, and if they are unable to return to Canada, the country's on-farm workforce is dramatically reduced.

RBC researchers said that a pathway to permanent residency for experienced TFWs will immediately address this type of shortage.

Canada had started an agriculture-specific immigration pilot programme in 2020 to give a path to permanent residency for non-seasonal workers with experience, which is set to end in May 2023, a CBC News report said.

As of February 2023, more than 1,500 people have been admitted through the program in Ottawa province.

A department spokesperson told CBC that they are assessing the pilot programme "and the possible extension beyond its scheduled expiry".

The spokesperson added that giving migrants permanent residence "is not the solution to labour shortages".

#Agriculture #Canada #Toronto

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

3
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

4
Himachal

Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops

5
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

6
Nation

2002 Gujarat riots: 21 years and 6 trial judges later, 67 accused in Naroda Gam case, including Maya Kodnani, acquitted

7
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

8
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh under Prevention of Corruption Act

9
J & K

Attack on Army vehicle in J-K's Poonch: Massive search operations under way to trace terrorists

10
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Top News

'Terrorists use grenades', search operation continues in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt them down

Attack on Army vehicle in J-K's Poonch: Massive search operations under way to trace terrorists

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

Four soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh...

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Deputy Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Deputy Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations

In his resignation letter posted on Twitter, Raab, 49, revea...

Rise in Covid cases: Centre asks states to keep strict vigil, take pre-emptive action in any area of concern

Rise in Covid cases: Centre asks states to keep strict vigil, take pre-emptive action in any area of concern

Country has been witnessing a consistent rise in Covid-19 ca...

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops

Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post


Cities

View All

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

JAC asks AAP govt for open debate on state of education

Eyebrows raised over Batala AAP MLA’s ‘visit’ to Sekhwan police station

Rural health pharmacy officers protest, demand regular jobs

Commission agents upset as no wheat bag lifted so far

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, admitted to hospital

Delhi records minimum temp of 21.6 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Dumping at 3 landfill sites up 5 times, says L-G office

Covid surge: Wear masks, HC tells lawyers, litigants

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

HC raps judicial officer for poor knowledge of law

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

23 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana

Expedite grain lifting to avoid glut in mandis, say officials

Fire Dept conducts awareness rally

CP distributes power inverters

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Government buses not adhering to route norms

Vendors removed from Leela Bhawan market

Schoolteacher files assault complaint against principal

Ex-Navy officer clears PPSC exam, appointed DSP