Canada police remove protesters from US border

Windsor (Canada), February 12

Canadian police moved in Saturday to remove protesters who have disrupted Canada-US trade at a major bridge border crossing, though several trucks remained blocking traffic.

Many protesters began driving away as police approached shortly after dawn. They had spent the night at the busiest crossing between the United States and Canada despite new warnings to end the blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.

A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the US-Canadian border to end the blockade that has now entered a sixth day. — AP