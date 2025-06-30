DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Canada rescinds digital services tax to advance stalled US trade talks

Canada rescinds digital services tax to advance stalled US trade talks

Trump had threatened more tariffs over tax; called off trade talks saying it was a 'blatant attack'
article_Author
Reuters
Ottawa, Updated At : 09:04 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney at the Oval Office. Reuters file
Advertisement

Canada scrapped its digital services tax targeting US technology firms late on Sunday, just hours before it was due to take effect, in a bid to advance stalled trade negotiations with the United States.

Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump will resume trade negotiations in order to agree on a deal by July 21, Canada's finance ministry said in a statement.

Trump abruptly called off trade talks on Friday over the tax targeting US technology firms, saying that it was a “blatant attack.”

Advertisement

He reiterated his comments on Sunday, pledging to set a new tariff rate on Canadian goods within the next week, which threatened to push US-Canada relations back into chaos after a period of relative calm.

The breakdown in trade talks comes after the two leaders met at the G7 in mid-June and Carney said they had agreed to wrap up a new economic agreement within 30 days.

Advertisement

Canada's planned digital tax was 3% of the digital services revenue a firm takes in from Canadian users above USD 20 million in a calendar year, and payments were to be retroactive to 2022.

It would have impacted US technology firms, including Amazon, Meta, Alphabet's Google and Apple, among others.

Monday collection will be halted, the Canada's finance ministry statement said, and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne will bring forward legislation to rescind the Digital Services Tax Act.

“The DST was announced in 2020 to address the fact that many large technology companies operating in Canada may not otherwise pay tax on revenues generated from Canadians,” the statement said.

“Canada’s preference has always been a multilateral agreement related to digital services taxation.”

Canada is the second-largest US trading partner after Mexico, and the largest buyer of US exports. It bought USD 349.4 billion of US goods last year and exported USD 412.7 billion to the US, according to US Census Bureau data.

The Biden administration had requested trade dispute settlement consultations over the tax in 2024, saying it was inconsistent with Canada's North American trade deal obligations.

Canada had escaped Trump's broad tariffs imposed in April but faces 50% duties on steel and aluminum.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts