"Canada serves them": Support pours in for Wainwright fire victims as 50 investigators probe tragedy

Ottawa [Canada], October 20 (ANI): Canada-wide tributes and support poured in for the victims of the deadly fire at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright, as Prime Minister Mark Carney said 50 investigators were on the ground probing the incident that killed four service members and injured 39 others, including at least 19 critically.

According to CBC, Carney and other party leaders addressed the tragedy in the House of Commons on Monday, following a moment of silence for the deceased service members. The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS), with support from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), is leading what Carney called a "complete investigation" into the incident.

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In his address to Parliament, Carney said the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon during a live-fire training exercise involving soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, and Army Reserve personnel training alongside them.

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"A fire was burning in the training area. Driven by ferocious winds, the fire jumped nearly a kilometre in less than a minute to where soldiers were gathered. The original cause of the fire is not yet known," Carney said, according to the official website of the Prime Minister of Canada.

He added that the government would ensure investigators had all the resources required to complete their work "thoroughly and expeditiously".

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The four deceased service members were identified as Private Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver, British Columbia; Private Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan; Private Hayden Lyemark of Langley, British Columbia; and Sergeant Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Alberta.

Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, Carney said, "These were sons, brothers, partners, and friends. Young men with bright futures who chose to serve our country and who died in that cause. We will honour them always."

He also expressed solidarity with the families of the injured soldiers, many of whom continue to receive treatment in hospitals across Alberta.

"To the families at the bedside of their loved ones in hospital, I want to say this: Canada is at your side. To the families who have lost a loved one: your loss is Canada's loss. We share your sorrow," he said.

Canada's top military commander, General Jennie Carignan, has committed to publicly releasing the findings of the investigation, CBC reported. Carignan told CBC's *Power & Politics* that the inquiry would include a board of inquiry and a technical investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire, alongside a civilian coroner's investigation by the province of Alberta.

According to CBC, Carney also told the broadcaster that he was comfortable with the military investigating the incident, despite questions over the military's role in examining a tragedy involving its own personnel.

Meanwhile, Wainwright's fire chief said the blaze had been contained. Tributes continued across Canada, with people laying flowers and Canadian flags at a growing memorial near the cenotaph in Wainwright.

Carney highlighted the response by military and civilian emergency personnel, including air ambulance crews, paramedics, nurses and doctors who worked to treat the wounded. He also thanked the Alberta government and provincial leaders for offering assistance.

Speaking about the country's responsibility towards its armed forces, Carney said, "They were training to defend Canada. To serve Canada. Now, Canada serves them."

The Prime Minister said the soldiers had been preparing for the Canadian Armed Forces' Global Response Task Force, which can deploy within hours wherever Canada needs it, including missions in Latvia under Operation REASSURANCE, where Canada leads NATO forces.

Carney said Canadians had responded by donating blood, feeding and housing emergency crews and supporting affected families.

"Because in Canada, we take care of one another," he said.

Additionally, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences over the incident.

In a post on X on Monday, he said, "Every loss of life is a tragedy. Canada has done so much to help us protect lives in Ukraine, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @MarkJCarney

and all Canadians following the explosion and fire at the military base in Wainwright. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those lost, and we wish a swift recovery to the injured."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2112161821519954176

In response, Mark Carney said, "Thank you, President @ZelenskyyUa.The service members at CFB Wainwright were training to defend the values of freedom, democracy, and sovereignty. Values our nations share. On behalf of Canadians, I am grateful for your thoughtful words and recognition of their service."

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/2112348164363780226

CBC also reported that no video of the fire emerged publicly, while fake videos and images purporting to show the blaze had circulated on social media. (ANI)

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