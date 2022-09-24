Canada to drop vax mandate at border from September 30

Toronto, September 23
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September, an official said on Thursday.
Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the US in the near term.
Unvaccinated foreign travellers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine. The official said Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory Covid vaccination requirements at the border expire on September 30. — AP
Hong Kong to end hotel quarantine
Hong Kong: Hong Kong's leader announced the city would no longer require incoming travellers to quarantine in designated hotels as it seeks to remain competitive and open up globally after nearly two years. AP
